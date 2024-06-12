Weinstein Senior LLP Expands Entertainment Practice with New Hires

Partner Rebecca Brakeman Joins The Firm As Part of Strategic Growth Initiative

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinstein Senior LLP, a cutting-edge entertainment legal representation practice founded in 2022 by Todd Weinstein and Tara Senior, today announced its expansion with the addition of two lawyers from McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP's unscripted entertainment practice. Partner Rebecca Brakeman and Senior Associate Matt Cuzzocrea will be joining Weinstein Senior, bringing their expertise and respective businesses to support the firm and further its growth. This strategic expansion builds on Weinstein Senior's growing momentum as one of the leading entertainment law firms in the industry as the firm celebrates its two year anniversary.

"This expansion marks an exciting chapter for Weinstein Senior, allowing us to extend our reach even further and enhance our ability to secure the deals that are driving the future of entertainment and technology," said Todd Weinstein. "With the industry rapidly evolving amidst emerging platforms and new methods of consumption, we're committed to being a true driver of our clients' influential status and position in the cultural zeitgeist as entrepreneurial leaders. We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca and Matt, whose expertise will be invaluable as we continue to provide unparalleled legal services across all areas of entertainment."

McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP Partner Joel McKuin added "We are thrilled for Rebecca and Matt to join our good friends at Weinstein Senior, where they can expand their non-scripted business. We wish them all the best."

Weinstein Senior LLP is a law firm that brings a creative and enterprising approach to legal representation and works with the next generation of entertainment-minded entrepreneurs. Led by Founding Partners Todd Weinstein and Tara Senior, the firm represents the most influential and noteworthy figures in entertainment including athletes, content creators, production companies, writers, directors, on-camera talent, and brands that are driving the future of celebrity business integration. This is most notably demonstrated through their work with Jimmy Donaldson, AKA "MrBeast," the world's biggest content creator. Weinstein Senior serves as counsel and strategic advisors to Donaldson, most recently negotiating his deal with Prime Video for "Beast Games," a reality-competition show promising the winner a $5 million cash prize — which is believed to be the largest single payout ever in TV history.

"Our firm is rapidly growing at a pivotal moment in the world of entertainment, where new models of business are pushing traditional boundaries and enabling us to support the next generation of talent in elevating the industry towards new heights," said Tara Senior. "We continually evaluate how to stay at the forefront of these developments and pride ourselves on serving as catalysts of engagement and innovation, setting our clients on a trajectory for lasting prominence."

Rebecca Brakeman comes to Weinstein Senior from McKuin Frankel Whitehead, where she was a partner and head of the firm's unscripted department. During her tenure at McKuin Frankel Whitehead, Rebecca's practice focused on representing emerging and established production companies in the unscripted, documentary television and digital media industries where she handled all legal and business affairs matters in connection with the development, sale and production of such programming. Rebecca has worked with prestigious production companies Entertainment One and IPC, while her current clients include Adam DiVello's Done and Done Productions (creator of the Selling Sunset franchise), Marwar Junction Productions, Beyond Productions US and 51 Minds Entertainment (in conjunction with the Below Deck franchise).

Matt Cuzzocrea will also be joining Weinstein Senior as a Senior Associate. In his tenure at McKuin Frankel Whitehead, Matt represented premiere unscripted television production companies and studios such as Entertainment One, IPC, Will Smith's studio Westbrook Media, Adam DiVello's Done and Done Productions (creator of the Selling Sunset franchise), and Beyond Productions US, while his current clients include CNBC's The Profit star Marcus Lemonis's owned and/or operated media companies. Prior to his time at McKuin Frankel Whitehead, and following his start at William Morris Endeavor, Matt worked across several television productions at Del Shaw Moonves such as ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos, Videos After Dark, and The Great American Baking Show, and Matt previously served as the Head of Business and Legal Affairs at Irwin Entertainment where he rendered lead production counsel services for Robert Irvine's CW syndicated talk show, The Robert Irvine Show.

About Weinstein Senior LLP:

Weinstein Senior LLP is a cutting-edge entertainment legal representation practice founded in 2022 by Todd Weinstein and Tara Senior, who together bring over 40 years of experience handling strategy, business, and legal affairs for production companies across various verticals. Prior to creating Weinstein Senior LLP, Todd and Tara worked together for nearly a decade at Del Shaw Moonves, building a highly successful unscripted and digital group that grew to comprise over a third of the firm's business.

Weinstein Senior LLP oversees the production, legal, and strategy across all categories of entertainment. To date, the firm has handled over $400M in production budgets and has executed several 7-9 figure deals for high profile clients, earning them recognition as a powerful force in the entertainment industry and allowing them to solidify their prestige as a top transactional law firm.

Weinstein Senior LLP is also committed to improving minority representation especially at the executive level, which has historically been an issue within the industry. The firm takes special care to incorporate DEI strategies into its culture and hiring processes.

Media Contacts:

Renee Rossi

Relativity Ventures

[email protected]

Matt Jaffe

Relativity Ventures

[email protected]

SOURCE Weinstein Senior LLP