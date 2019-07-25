Weinzelbaum Joins Old Second

Weinzelbaum has over 30 years of commercial banking experience in Chicagoland and national markets. Prior to joining Old Second, he served as Commercial Group President with MB Financial (now Fifth Third Bank), leading the Professional Services business.

Louis earned his Bachelor's degree in Political Science and History at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, IL. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank, with 29 banking offices across seven counties in northern Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol OSBC. More information about the Company is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

