"Weird Al" Yankovic Named Official Ambassador for World College Radio Day 2021, Coming October 1st

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary singer and comic icon "Weird Al" Yankovic is named as the official 2021 Ambassador for the 11th Annual World College Radio Day, which is happening worldwide on Friday, October 1st, 2021.

"It feels great to be back in college radio!" says "Weird Al" Yankovic. "I loved my college radio days. That's where I first got my start, that's where I first took the name 'Weird Al' professionally, so I have very, very fun memories," adds Yankovic.

Yankovic has recorded an exclusive, wide-ranging interview especially for the World College Radio Day event to be simulcast on the 600+ participating college radio stations, and was interviewed by students from two college radio stations, WMSC and WNUW in New Jersey, USA.

"'Weird Al' Yankovic is the quintessential college radio success story," says Anabella Poland, General Manager of WMSC FM at Montclair State University in New Jersey and President of CRD 2021. "College radio provides that safe space for students to express their most authentic selves and no doubt, Al's brilliance shone bright at KCPR and it was a conduit towards an extraordinary career," added Poland.

As an alumnus of KCPR San Luis Obispo, and a prime example of college radio being a laboratory for students to experiment and create unique content, Yankovic adopted the "Weird Al" nickname from others within the dormitory he shared. Though he initially took it as an insult, Yankovic eventually "took it on professionally" as his persona for the station, and the rest is history. He has sold over 12 million records worldwide and received five Grammy awards for pioneering music that brilliantly parodied and made fun of pop culture throughout the years. A true original, Yankovic is an excellent ambassador of the vibrancy and creativity of college radio. "College radio meant a lot to me at the time, and it still does. I try to be supportive, however and whenever I can, and the fact that I'm now an official ambassador means the world to me," says Yankovic.

This year marks the 11th annual World College Radio Day, founded by Dr. Rob Quicke, professor of communication at William Paterson University of New Jersey. "We are delighted to celebrate our 11th event, even in these most challenging circumstances. Huge credit must go to the students, staff, and faculty that keep college radio stations going," says Quicke.

Set for Friday, October 1st, the celebration will unite college radio stations from over 40 countries around the world to bring awareness to the work and value they bring to the broadcasting medium. This year the theme is In Tough Times, We Thrive, taking into account the global efforts made by college radio stations around the world to find inventive ways to keep broadcasting and creating content despite the challenges of the pandemic.

About World College Radio Day: The mission of World College Radio Day is to harness the combined listenership of hundreds of thousands of college radio listeners throughout the world and celebrate the important contribution of college radio by uniting for one day. The College Radio Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit based in New Jersey, organizes the yearly event. For more information about College Radio Day and the College Radio Foundation, please visit: www.collegeradio.org. For more information about "Weird Al" Yankovic, please visit: https://www.weirdal.com/

