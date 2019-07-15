Weis Builders Selects CMiC to Consolidate Their Field and Financial Operations

Weis Builders, an ENR Top 400 general contractor, replaces their disparate software packages with CMiC's Single Database Platform™ to eliminate data conflicts and centralize their enterprise information.

TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CMiC is pleased to welcome Weis Builders to its global community of users. Founded in 1939, Weis Builders is the leading general contracting and construction management firm in Minneapolis, MN, serving clients nationwide from their branch offices in Rochester, MN, Chicago, IL, and Dallas, TX. Weis Builders has selected CMiC to alleviate the manual data entry required to reconcile information across multiple systems for core accounting, project management, operations and imaging.

"Because our disjointed systems were 'duct taped' together, understanding the state of our business required exporting data from at least five different systems," remarked Scott Reid, chief information officer at Weis Builders. "CMiC will eliminate the data silos and its symptoms by connecting different phases of our business process, from the invitation to bid system to opportunity tracking."

CMiC is the only truly scalable ERP and field operations system designed to deliver total visibility on a single database platform. Purpose-built for the construction industry, CMiC's unified functionality enables real-time reporting across the enterprise to keep projects running on budget and on schedule.

"As a family-owned business, Weis Builders has maintained the trust of their clients for over three generations, and we're confident that CMiC will allow the Weis team to refocus their efforts on further nurturing these relationships rather than on reconciling data across systems," stated Laurent Amar, vice president of SMB sales at CMiC.

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

Weis Builders, established in 1939, has maintained a reputation for building solid relationships. As a third-generation, family-owned general contractor, Weis Builders continues to exceed client expectations with our versatility, responsiveness, talented associates and progressive attitude. Weis Builders is ranked among the top U.S. construction companies by Engineering News Record. We complete projects throughout the country from four office locations: Minneapolis and Rochester, MN; Chicago, IL and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit www.weisbuilders.com

