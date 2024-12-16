WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO PURCHASE SAYLOR'S MARKET IN NEWVILLE, PA

SUNBURY, Pa., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets today announced it has entered into an agreement with Saylor's Market for the purchase of certain assets of Saylor's Market located at 37 Carlisle Road, Newville PA.

The Company expects to complete the purchase in the first quarter of 2025. Once completed, the store will briefly close for conversion to a Weis Markets.

"Saylor's has served the Newville community with a strong focus on customer service and a commitment to its community," said Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We share these values and look forward to interviewing Saylors' associates for employment with our company."

"We would like to thank the Newville community for their patronage and support over the past 47 years," said Craig and Curt Saylor, co-owners of Saylor's Market. "We enjoyed meeting each and every one of our customers, along with serving the community."

The Food Partners served as strategic and financial advisor to Saylor's Market in the transaction.

This is Weis Markets' third store acquisition in 2024. In October, it purchased two stores in Franklin County and reopened them as Weis Market stores on November 1.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

