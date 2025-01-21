WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF BOB GLEESON TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Weis Markets, Inc.

Jan 21, 2025, 10:10 ET

SUNBURY, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) announced this week the promotion of Bob Gleeson to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Company.

As COO, Mr. Gleeson will oversee the Company's merchandising, marketing, advertising, store operations, information technology, asset protection, and pharmacy departments. He will also have oversight of the supply chain departments including distribution, transportation and manufacturing. He will continue to report to Jonathan H. Weis, Chairman, President and CEO of Weis Markets, Inc.

Mr. Gleeson joined the Company in 2018 and was promoted to Vice President of Fresh Merchandising in July 2019. He was promoted in March 2021 to Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing. Earlier in his 32-year career, he worked in increasingly senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Center Store, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, and Division President for SuperValu.

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.  

