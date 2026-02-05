WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Feb 05, 2026, 17:24 ET

SUNBURY, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2026, payable March 3, 2026.

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 202 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

