WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SUNBURY, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of February 17, 2026, payable March 3, 2026.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 202 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

