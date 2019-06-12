Weis Markets Selects Birdzi's Customer Engagement Ecosystem

ISELIN, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdzi, the supermarket industry's only comprehensive customer engagement ecosystem, today announced it is working with Weis Markets, a 200-store Mid-Atlantic food retailer, in support of the retailer's customer driven, go-to-market strategy.

Weis Markets will leverage Birdzi's real-time digital ecosystem, which is specifically designed to support regional food retailers. A key component is the AI relationship engine, which uses several hundred attributes for each shopper, updated with each purchase, to power contextual relevancy. This enables retailers to better address shopper needs, including through more relevant real-time recommendations than what has previously been possible.

"We expect the Birdzi ecosystem will help our team understand and build relationships with each of our customers," said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets' Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. "Birdzi will help us connect with individual shoppers while providing them with meaningful savings on relevant products. This working relationship will help us deliver new services as the digital and physical worlds of retail merge together."

Unlike other personalization solutions that use only backward-looking historical purchase data, Birdzi's deep integration to its white label mobile and web apps provide a real-time view of shopper intent, enabling up-to-the-second recommendations based on customer behavior and location.

"At a time when technology capabilities are evolving quickly, we want to remain current and develop new ways to build customer relationships," said Bonacci. "We look forward to partnering with Birdzi's data scientists and technologists, and leveraging its capabilities."

Shekar Raman, CEO and Co-Founder of Birdzi, said the partnership will bring important new capabilities for Weis Markets to advance its marketing strategies.

"We are proud to work with Ron and the Weis Markets' team in bringing their vision for the future of retail marketing to life," he said. "This relationship shows that premier retailers value the comprehensive ecosystem that Birdzi provides, giving regional retailers a path away from the siloed systems of today to a seamless and cohesive ecosystem for the future. Other solutions maintain a legacy of product-driven tactics. Birdzi's platform begins with the customer — a 'customer-in-search-of-products' philosophy — that Weis truly values."

To learn more about Birdzi and its customer engagement ecosystem, please contact info@birdzi.com.

About Birdzi:

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience "Smart, Personal and Seamless" for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: https://www.birdzi.com/

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

Media Contact:

Meryl Rader

Rader Public Relations

meryl@raderpr.com

908-528-3826

SOURCE Birdzi

Related Links

https://www.birdzi.com

