Weis Markets Transforms In-Store Experience with VoCoVo's Advanced Voice Technology

The Mid-Atlantic grocer will deploy VoCoVo's wireless communication technology across stores to boost team collaboration and operational efficiency.

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VoCoVo, a leader in retail team communication solutions, announced Weis Markets will implement its voice technology following a successful pilot.

The rollout will equip associates in stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia with VoCoVo's Series 5 Pro Headsets, call points, and keypads for seamless, real-time communication.

VoCoVo's system enables Weis Markets' store teams to connect instantly, improving responsiveness and customer service. Associates can make and receive calls directly from their headsets, while call points and keypads streamline communication at service counters and registers.

"Our store teams are looking forward to using VoCoVo's technology, which will help them enhance customer experience," said Greg Zeh, Weis Markets Chief Information Officer/Senior Vice President. "This investment helps our teams collaborate in real time, which make our stores more efficient, connected, and responsive to customer needs."

"We're thrilled to support Weis Markets' mission of operational excellence and superior customer service," said Martin Smethurst, Chief Customer Officer at VoCoVo.. "Our technology is designed to empower frontline teams with instant, seamless communication, and we're proud to help Weis create smarter, safer, and more connected stores across the region."

The partnership reflects Weis Markets' use of advanced technology in their operations and ongoing processes.

About Weis Markets:

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a leading regional food retailer operating 201 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company employs over 23,000 associates and is deeply committed to supporting local communities, sustainability, and delivering exceptional customer service. Learn more at: https://www.weismarkets.com/

About VoCoVo:

VoCoVo provides innovative voice communication solutions for retailers worldwide, enabling real-time team collaboration and superior customer experiences. Learn more at: https://www.vocovo.com/

SOURCE VoCoVo