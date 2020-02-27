Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital and Care Lync Home Unveil New Partnership to Seamlessly Improve Patient Care

MARLTON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital and Care Lync Home announced today an ongoing partnership in an effort to improve patient outcomes after discharge. Weisman Cares, powered by Care Lync Home, is a 12-month innovative care continuum service focusing on the social and medical determinates of health. The partnership will initially focus on Weisman Children's patients in its Diabetes and Asthma Management Programs before expanding to other programs. Weisman Cares will employ ongoing communication with a patient's family and caregivers to assist with any social or functional challenges that often accompany a patient after a hospital stay. The service will also provide the patient's primary care physicians with up-to-date reports detailing medication compliance and patient status.

"Transitioning back into the community after a hospital stay can be an overwhelming experience," says Michael Rosiak, Chief Operating Officer for Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital. "Our partnership with Care Lync Home will provide ongoing support so patients, their families, and caregivers can navigate this challenging time and maintain the gains achieved during their stay at Weisman's Children's." Rosiak states that the goal of Weisman Cares is to provide a new way to continue the educational programs and self-management tools training received by patients, their families, and caregivers while they were in the hospital.

"The challenges patients face once they return home can create a domino effect that impacts more than just their disease management. Eventually the impact is felt in all aspects of their health and well-being causing additional health related issues for the patient. With Weisman Cares it is our goal to prevent such outcomes," says Gregg Golin, Chief Executive Officer of Care Lync Home. "Through our partnership with Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, our objective is to help patients overcome the challenges and barriers everyone faces after a hospital stay and allow them to re-enter their daily lives with the highest quality of life possible."

Golin explains that Care Lync Home Personal Care Connectors will work closely with the patients and their families monitoring medication usage through breakthrough technology, will build long-lasting trusting relationships with the children, their families and caregivers, be the central point of communications for the care team, and assist the patients in scheduling and attending all required follow-up and preventative care appointments.

Rosiak continued, "It's our belief and strong commitment to everyone that passes through our doors, that successful health care is more than just what happens when patients are within our care. Weisman Cares will push the limits of care coordination allowing us to explore this concept in ways not previously seen in healthcare today."

About Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital

Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital is a highly-acclaimed community-based pediatric specialty organization consisting of an acute rehabilitation hospital, outpatient rehabilitation centers and medical day care centers; focused solely on the needs of infants, children, teens and young adults in South Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia area. Weisman Children's is known for delivering an individualized and unique family-centered approach to patient care. With a holistic approach to treatment, we give our patients every opportunity to reach their fullest potential. By including family and caregivers, our extraordinary team of pediatric specialists form a community of support and care around each patient which is essential to their success. This approach reinforces our belief that anything is possible.

About Care Lync Home

Care Lync Home provides field-based solutions to "the last mile of healthcare". During the "last mile" patients experience healthcare-based challenges which cause them to stray from their care plan resulting in compounding health based issues, a decreased quality of life, and increased medical expenses and utilization. Care Lync Home empowers a patient's clinical team by providing visibility and guided intervention when needed through a full complement of assessments followed by our network of community-based resources. Care Lync Home currently has operations throughout the Central and Southeast US with expansion through the entire continental US by the end of 2021.

