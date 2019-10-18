WeissLaw LLP: Amyris, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, announces the investigation of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) ("AMRS," or the "Company"), its Board of Directors, and certain Company officers for, among other things, possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws.

On April 11, 2019, the Company filed with the SEC a form 8-K announcing that it would be issuing restatements for its financial results for the periods ended March 31, 2018 through September 30, 2018. AMRS attributed this to material errors made in connection with its revenue recognition practices, expenses, and in certain foreign currency transactions. As a result, the Company anticipated significant reductions in the earnings figures previously reported for those periods.

On that news, AMRS' share price dropped $1.51, or approximately 39%, from its April 10 trading price of $4.10 to trade for as low as $2.59 on the following day.

WeissLaw is investigating whether AMRS' Board breached its fiduciary duties to the Company and made materially false and/or misleading statements to shareholders by failing to ensure that an adequate system of internal controls was maintained over the Company's operations and financial reporting. If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Joshua Rubin of WeissLaw LLP at (888)593-4771, or by e-mail at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients.

