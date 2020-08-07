WeissLaw LLP: Capital One Financial Corporation is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, announces an investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) ("COF," or the "Company"), its Board of Directors, and certain Company officers for, among other things, possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws.

On August 6, 2020, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the "OCC"), announced that it assessed a civil penalty of $80 million against the Company in connection with its 2019 data breach. In July of 2019, COF announced that a hacker exploited a weakness in the firewall of its cloud server to expose the personal information of nearly 100 million U.S. customers and 6 million Canadian customers. The breach, which occurred between March 22 and 23, 2019, compromised approximately 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers, and exposed the personal information of customers who applied for credit card products between 2005 and early 2019. The OCC found that COF "failed to establish effective risk assessment processes . . . and [failed] to correct [] deficiencies in a timely manner."

WeissLaw is investigating whether COF's Board made false or misleading statements regarding the safeguarding and protection of customers' personal information. If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Joshua Rubin of WeissLaw LLP at (888)593-4771, or by e-mail at [email protected].

