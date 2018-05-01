WeissLaw LLP: DCT Industrial Trust Inc. Acquisition May Not Be in the Best Interests of DCT Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of DCT Industrial Trust Inc. ("DCT" or the "Company") (NYSE: DCT) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Prologis, Inc. ("PLD") (NYSE: PLD) in a stock-for stock transaction valued at approximately $8.4 billion, inclusive of debt. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.02 shares of PLD for each DCT share they own, representing consideration of $65.39 based on PLD's April 30 opening price.
WeissLaw is investigating whether DCT's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $67.00 per DCT share. Additionally, the Company recently announced positive financial results. It reported signed leases totaling 2.5 million square feet, reflecting a 35% increase in rental rates on a straight line basis.
Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether DCT shareholders will obtain their fair and proportionate share of the Company's continued success and growth prospects. If you own DCT shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.
WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/dct-industrial-trust-inc/
