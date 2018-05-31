WeissLaw LLP: Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

On May 2, prior to the start of the trading day, ESPR issued a press release announcing the results from phase 3 of its cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid. The Company reported, among other things, a death-rate for patients in the treatment group that is three times that of patients taking the placebo. These results spurred speculations about the viability of the drug and whether ESPR would be able to secure an FDA approval. On that news, ESPR shares nose-dived from $70.50 per share to $46.55 per share. It has since declined to $36.50.

WeissLaw is investigating whether ESPR's Board breached its fiduciary duties to the Company by (1) making false or misleading and/or failed to disclose material information relating to its bempedoic acid drug; and (2) as a result, issued materially false and/or misleading public statements. If you own ESPR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Joshua Rubin of WeissLaw LLP at (888)593-4771, or by e-mail at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/esperion-therapeutics-inc/

