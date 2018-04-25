WeissLaw LLP: Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. Acquisition May Not Be In The Best Interests of FMSA Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("FMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMSA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of FMSA by SCR-Sibelco NV subsidiary Unimin Corporation ("Unimin"). Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders, including equity award holders, will receive $170 million in cash, or approximately $0.74 per share based on Fairmount's current diluted share count.
WeissLaw is investigating whether FMSA's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, at the close of the transaction, FMSA shareholders will own a meager 35% of the combined company.
Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether FMSA's Board acted in the best interests of FMSA's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. If you own FMSA shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.
WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/fairmount-santrol-holdings-inc/
