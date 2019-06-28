WeissLaw LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against HopFed Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP announced that it has filed a class action in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Paducah Division, on behalf of shareholders of HopFed Bancorp, Inc. ("HopFed") (NASDAQ: HFBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of HopFed by First Financial Corporation ("First Financial") (the "Proposed Transaction"). The class action seeks to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired HFBC shares as of January 7, 2019 and continue to hold shares of HFBC (the "Class Period")

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than sixty (60) days from today. Please contact plaintiff's counsel:

On January 7, 2019, HopFed and First Financial issued a joint press release announcing they had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which, for each share of HopFed common stock they own, HopFed shareholders will be entitled to receive, subject to proration, either 0.444 shares of First Financial common stock, or $21.00 in cash (the "Merger Consideration").

The complaint seeks injunctive and other relief on behalf of the named plaintiff and all HopFed shareholders, and alleges that in an attempt to secure shareholder approval for the merger, the defendants filed a materially incomplete and misleading joint proxy statement/prospectus on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in violation of the Exchange Act. The omitted and/or misrepresented information is believed to be material to HopFed shareholders' ability to make an informed decision whether to vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction. The plaintiff is represented by WeissLaw, which has expertise in prosecuting investor class actions and extensive experience in actions involving financial fraud.

Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

