WeissLaw LLP: Foundation Medicine, Inc. Acquisition May Not Be In The Best Interest of FMI Shareholders

WeissLaw is investigating whether FMI's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, according to Bloomberg, the deal "may be a disappointment to investors," and is unusual as three of Roche's best-selling drugs are expected to face competition from generics in the next few years. Moreover, the acquisition of FMI, a leader in molecular information and personalized cancer care, is a strategic transaction that Roche hopes will drive its treatment success rate. According to Daniel O'Day, CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, "[t]his is important to our personalised healthcare strategy as we believe molecular insights and the broad availability of high quality comprehensive genomic profiling are key enablers for the development of, and access to, new cancer treatments."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether FMI's Board acted in the best interests of FMI's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. If you own FMI shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

