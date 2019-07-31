WeissLaw LLP: Intelligent Systems Corporation (INS) is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, announces an investigation of Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) ("INS," or the "Company"), its Board of Directors, and certain Company officers for, among other things, possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws.

On May 24, 2019, a report was published accusing INS' CEO, J. Leland Strange, and an INS Board member of having an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company's auditor, and engaging in undisclosed party-related transactions. On this and subsequent news casting doubt on the Company's fiscal 2018 revenue growth and attributing the increase to a round-trip revenue scheme, INS share price plummeted from $39.66 per share to $26.39.

WeissLaw is investigating whether INS' Board (1) failed to meet the recordkeeping requirements and accounting provisions established by federal securities laws; (2) failed to establish and/or maintain comprehensive internal controls to safeguard against financial reporting errors; and consequently, (3) reported improper revenues from services.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients.

