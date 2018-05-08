WeissLaw is investigating whether ALGT's Board breached its fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders by failing to properly oversee ALGT's maintenance of its fleet, devoting too few resources and personnel for the proper maintenance of aircrafts, resulting in significant harm to the Company as a result of repeated failures and disruptions of its flights. If you own ALGT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Joshua Rubin of WeissLaw LLP at (888)593-4771, or by e-mail at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/allegiant-travel-company/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-investigates-allegiant-travel-company-300645000.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

