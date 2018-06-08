WeissLaw LLP Investigates AV Homes Inc. Acquisition

WeissLaw is investigating whether AVHI's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the acquisition is a financially compelling transaction which, according to TMHC's CEO, "supports [its] strategic growth priority by bringing [TMHC] deeper into five [] current markets, adding Jacksonville to [its] portfolio, and further expanding [TMHC's] offerings in the affordable first-time buyer and active adult consumer segments."

Moreover, in its latest financial report, the Company announced double-digit growth in net new order value. AVHI's President and CEO further underscored the Company's strong first quarter performance, stating in part that the Company's "gross margins for the quarter [] have improved sequentially over the past several quarters and [] remain in a strong liquidity position."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether AVHI's Board acted in the best interests of AVHI's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. If you own AVHI shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/av-homes-inc/

