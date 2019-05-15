WeissLaw LLP Investigates Intermolecular, Inc. Acquisition

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Intermolecular, Inc. ("Intermolecular" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck KGaA. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement valued at $62 million, shareholders will receive $1.20 per share in cash.

If you own IMI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website

http://www.weisslawllp.com/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw is investigating whether Intermolecular's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.

WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether Intermolecular's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, and whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

