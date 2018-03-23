WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition

WeissLaw is investigating whether MULE's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the Company recently announced positive financial results. In February, MULE reported a remarkable 60% year-over-year increase in total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017. On that same day, MULE also announced total revenue of $296.5 million in fiscal year 2017, representing an impressive 58% annual increase when compared to the figures reported in the previous year. Moreover, Greg Schott, MULE's Chairman and CEO, further highlighted the Company's financial success when he stated that MULE anticipated reaching $1 billion total revenue as early as 2021.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether MULE's shareholders will obtain their fair and proportionate share of the Company's continued success and growth prospects. If you own MULE shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

