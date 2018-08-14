WeissLaw LLP Investigates the Acquisition of The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation ("DNB" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a consortium led by CC Capital, and funds associated with Thomas H. Lee Partners. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DNB shareholders will be entitled to receive $145.00 in cash for each DNB share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether DNB's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the per-share cash consideration only offers DNB shareholders a 13% premium over the Company's August 8 trading price of $127.26.

Additionally, DNB recently announced GAAP revenue of $439.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing annual increase of 8% when compared to the figures reported in the same period of the previous year.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether DNB's Board acted in the best interests of DNB's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. If you own DNB shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/the-dun-bradstreet-corporation/

