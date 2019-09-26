WeissLaw LLP: Match Group, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, announces an investigation of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) ("MTCH," or the "Company"), its Board of Directors, and certain Company officers for, among other things, possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2019, the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against the Company for, among other things, alleged violations of the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act. According to the complaint, since at least 2013, the Company engaged in a fraudulent scheme to induce subscriptions. Specifically, the complaint alleges that MTCH emailed to consumers misleading advertisements about communications from accounts that had already been flagged as fake. This in-turn induced consumers' subscriptions in order to view those communications. The complaint also alleges that MTCH failed to disclose to consumers key information about its six-month free offer, and that the cancellation process was "confusing and cumbersome," leading consumers to believe they had canceled their subscriptions when they had not.

On that news, MTCH shares plummeted, trading for as low as $66.57 on September 25, or $12.05 less than the previous day's opening price of $78.62.

