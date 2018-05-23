WeissLaw LLP: Molina Healthcare, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

On August 2, 2017, the Company reported net loss of $230 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2017. This announcement was the latest in a series of negative financial reports from the MOH that began as early as April 2016, when MOH revealed that, contrary to public statements made by its executives, the Company was not equipped, either in scale or infrastructure, to handle the demands to support growth in existing Medicaid markets, and in new Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplaces.

WeissLaw is investigating whether MOH's Board breached its fiduciary duties to the Company by failing to ensure that an adequate system of internal controls was maintained over the Company's operations and public reporting. If you own MOH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Joshua Rubin of WeissLaw LLP at (888)593-4771, or by e-mail at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/molina-healthcare-inc/

