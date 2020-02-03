WeissLaw LLP: Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, California and Georgia, announces an investigation of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) ("Portola," or the "Company").

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws by the members of Portola's Board of Directors in connection the with the Company's flagship drug Andexxa. Notably, Portola recently announced that in the fourth quarter of 2019 Andexxa sales tumbled to $28 million and, as a result, it anticipated full year revenue of only $111 million. These figures represent a significant departure from the projections of $41 million in Andexxa sales in the fourth quarter and $132 million in full year revenue. On this news, the Company's share price nosedived as much 45.4%.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Portola's Board: (1) made materially false and/or misleading information about the Company, its operations, and business prospects; and (2) failed to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls over the Company's financial reporting process.

