WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

On May 10, 2018, after the market closed, the Company announced that its Audit Committee found evidence of "improper accounting entries" in its investigation into allegations of violations of the Company's accounting policies. This announcement followed PPG's April 19 disclosure that its internal reporting system identified several million dollars of improperly accrued expenses in the first quarter of 2018. As result, the Company reported that it would be delaying its financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2018. On that news, PPG shares traded for as low as $100.43, approximately 6% less than its May 10 opening price of $107.26.

WeissLaw is investigating whether PPG's Board (1) failed to meet the recordkeeping requirements and accounting provisions established by federal securities laws; (2) failed to establish and/or maintain comprehensive internal controls to safeguard against financial reporting errors; and consequently, (3) reported materially false and misleading public statements. If you own PPG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Joshua Rubin of WeissLaw LLP at (888)593-4771, or by e-mail at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

