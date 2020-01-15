WeissLaw LLP: RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. is Under Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholder rights law firm with offices in New York, California and Georgia, announces an investigation of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) ("RCI" or the "Company").

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws by the members of RCI's Board of Directors in connection with their engaging in improper acts of self-dealing, including lending corporate funds to the CEO's family members, the improper use of Company planes, the hiring of a corporate director to provide legal services to the Company, and the authorization to repurchase the Company's shares at artificially inflated prices. The RCI Board of Directors also has failed to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls over the Company's financial reporting process, which led to the Company's announcement that it could not timely file its audited financial statements for the third consecutive year. A consolidated securities class action against RCI and certain of its directors and officers is pending, captioned In re RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Securities Litigation (4:19-cv-01841) (S.D. Tex.).

