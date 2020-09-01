WeissLaw LLP Reminds CBMG and MR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by a newly-formed entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, certain member of the company's management, and a consortium of stockholders and equity investors (the "Affiliates"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share they own. Notably, the Affiliates consist of company insiders and other large stockholders that collectively hold approximately 51.5% of the outstanding CBMG shares and may have exerted undue influence on the board. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

Montage Resources Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Montage Resources Corporation in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southwestern Energy Company ("SWN"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MR shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of SWN for each share of MR common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $5.19 based upon SWN's August 31, 2020 closing price of $2.78. If you own MR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/montage-resources-corporation/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

