WeissLaw LLP Reminds CLCT, JWS, TGC, and TNAV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $75.25 in cash for each share of CLCT common stock that they hold. If you own CLCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/clct/

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) in connection with JWS' merger with privately-held Cano Health, LLC ("Cano"). Under the terms of the agreement, JWS will acquire Cano through a reverse merger that will result in Cano becoming a publicly-listed company. If you own JWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/jws/

Tengasco Inc. (NYSE: TGC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tengasco Inc. (NYSE: TGC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC ("Riley"), pursuant to which TGC will issue shares of TGC common stock to Riley members and the new combined entity will trade under the new ticker symbol "REPX." If you own TGC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tgc/

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by V99, Inc., a corporation led by TNAV's President and CEO HP Jin. TNAV shareholders will receive only $4.80 for each share of TNAV that they hold, which appears to significantly undervalue TNAV especially in light of the conflicts inherent in the transaction. If you own TNAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tnav/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

