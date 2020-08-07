WeissLaw LLP Reminds CNXM and ONDK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by CNX Resources Corporation ("CNX"), pursuant to which CNX will acquire all of the minority common units of CNXM that it does not already own. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CNXM unitholders will receive 0.88 shares of CNX common stock for each CNXM common unit that they own, representing implied per-unit merger consideration of a mere $9.19 based upon CNX's August 6, 2020 closing price of $10.44. If you own CNXM units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cnx-midstream-partners-lp/

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enova International, Inc. ("ENVA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ONDK shareholders will receive 0.092 ENVA shares and $0.12 in cash for each share of ONDK common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $1.70 based upon ENVA's August 6, 2020 closing price of $17.20. If you own MYOS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/on-deck-capital-inc/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

