WeissLaw LLP Reminds CXO, SRAC, and PIC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Concho Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CXO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Concho Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CXO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ConocoPhillips ("COP"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CXO shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.46 shares of COP common stock for each share of CXO common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $55.60 based upon COP's November 16, 2020, closing price of $38.08. If you own CXO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/cxo/

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Momentus Inc. ("Momentus"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SRAC will acquire Momentus through a reverse merger that will result in Momentus becoming a publicly-traded company on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MNTS." The transaction implies an equity value of $1.2 billion for Momentus on a pro forma basis. If you own SRAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/srac/

Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held XL Hybrids, Inc. ("XL Fleet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PIC will acquire XL Fleet through a reverse merger that will result in XL Fleet becoming a publicly-traded company. The transaction implies an enterprise value of $1 billion for XL Fleet on a pro forma basis. If you own PIC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/pivotal-investment-corporation-ii/

