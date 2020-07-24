WeissLaw LLP Reminds DLMV, GRUB, and CXDC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Delmarva Bancshares, Inc (OTC: DLMV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Delmarva Bancshares, Inc (OTC: DLMV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BV Financial Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DLMV shareholders will receive $8.90 for each share of DLMV stock that they own. If you own DLMV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/delmarva-bancshares-inc/

Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat Takeaway"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GRUB shareholders will receive American depositary shares representing 0.671 ordinary shares of Just Eat Takeaway for each GRUB share that they own. If you own GRUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/grubhub-inc/

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Faith Dawn Limited ("Faith Dawn"), an entity owned by CXDC's CEO and Chairman Jie Han. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Faith Dawn will acquire all outstanding shares of CXDC for $1.20 per share in cash. Since Mr. Han also owns 50.1% of the common shares of CXDC, he effectively controls the CXDC and stands on both sides of the proposed acquisition. If you own CXDC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/china-xd-plastics-company-limited/

