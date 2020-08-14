WeissLaw LLP Reminds GLIBA and GSB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

GCI Liberty, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GCI Liberty, Inc. in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Liberty Broadband Corporation ("Liberty Broadband"). Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, holders of Class A GLIBA shares will receive 0.580 shares of Liberty Broadband's LBRDK common stock for each share of GLIBA stock that they hold. If you own GLIBA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gci-liberty-inc/

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by HelpSystems, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, GSB shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of GSB common stock they own. If you own GSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/globalscape-inc/

