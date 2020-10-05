WeissLaw LLP Reminds GLIBA, CBMG, and GRUB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Liberty Broadband. Under the terms of the transaction, Series A GLIBA shareholders will receive 0.580 shares of Liberty Broadband's Series C common stock for each share of GLIBA stock that they hold. If you own GLIBA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gci-liberty-inc/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by a newly-formed entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, certain members of the company's management, and a consortium of stockholders and equity investors (the "Affiliates"). Under the terms of the agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share that they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat Takeaway"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GRUB shareholders will receive American Depositary Shares representing 0.671 ordinary shares of Just Eat Takeaway for each GRUB share that they own. If you own GRUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/grubhub-inc/

