WeissLaw LLP Reminds HDS, TCO, CBMG, and CCR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Home Depot, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of HDS held. If you own HDS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hds/

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the revised acquisition of the company by Simon Property Group, Inc. Under the terms of the revised agreement, shareholders will receive only $43.00 for each share of TCO they own, representing a significant reduction from the $52.50 per share that the parties had originally agreed to in February 2020. If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tco/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the interested-party acquisition of the company by an entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, members of the company's management, and a consortium of investors. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of CBMG they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of the limited partnership agreement, fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CCR by CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CEIX"). Under the terms of the agreement, CCR unitholders will receive 0.73 shares of CEIX for each CCR unit they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $3.74, based upon CEIX's November 20, 2020 closing price of $5.12. If you own CCR units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ccr/

