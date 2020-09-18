WeissLaw LLP Reminds JCAP and VAR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, holders of JCAP's common stock will receive $17.30 in cash for each share that they own, while holders of the company's series B Preferred stock will receive $25.00 in cash, nearly $8.00 per share more than common shareholders. If you own JCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/jernigan-capital-inc/

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Siemens Healthineers AG. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VAR shareholders will receive $177.50 in cash for each share of VAR common stock that they own. If you own VAR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/varian-medical-systems-inc/

