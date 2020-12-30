WeissLaw LLP Reminds MTSC, EIDX, IPHI, and ALXN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amphenol Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, MTSC shareholders will receive $58.50 per share in cash for each share of MTSC common stock that they hold. If you own MTSC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mtsc/

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. ("BridgeBio"). Under the terms of the agreement, EIDX shareholders can elect to receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio or $73.26 for each share of EIDX that they own, subject to proration such that the aggregate cash portion will not exceed $175 million. If you own EIDX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eidx/

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ("MRVL"). Under the terms of the agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/iphi/

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca"). Under the terms of the agreement, ALXN shareholders will receive $60.00 and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares ("ADS") (with each ADS representing one-half of one ordinary share of AstraZeneca, as evidenced by American Depositary Receipts) for each share of ALXN they hold. If you own ALXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/alxn/

