WeissLaw LLP Reminds MVC and SUNW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Barings BDC, Inc. ("BBDC"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MVC shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of BBDC common stock and $0.39492 in cash for each share of MVC common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.17 based upon BBDC's August 20, 2020 closing price of $8.27. If you own MVC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mvc-capital-inc/

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Peck Company Holdings, Inc ("PECK"). Under the terms of the agreement, SUNW shareholders will receive 0.185171 PECK shares for each share of SUNW common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $0.72 based upon PECK's August 20, 2020 closing price of $3.87. If you own SUNW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/sunworks-inc/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

