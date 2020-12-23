WeissLaw LLP Reminds NAV, ANH, DUC, and MTSC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by TRATON SE. Under the terms of the agreement, NAV shareholders will receive $44.50 in cash for each share of NAV that they hold. If you own NAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/NAV/

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital"). Under the terms of the agreement, ANH shareholders will receive 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital and $0.61 in cash for each share of ANH common stock that they own, representing implied consideration of approximately $2.71 based upon Ready Capital's December 22, 2020 closing price of $12.44. If you own ANH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/anh/

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE: DUC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE: DUC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with DNP Select Income Fund Inc. ("DNP"). Under the terms of the agreement, DUC will merge into DNP, with the combined fund retaining DNP's name and continuing to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under DNP's ticker symbol. If you own DUC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/duc/

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amphenol Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, MTSC shareholders will receive $58.50 per share in cash for each share of MTSC common stock that they hold. If you own MTSC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mtsc/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

