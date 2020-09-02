WeissLaw LLP Reminds ONDK and NETE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

On Deck Capital, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of On Deck Capital, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enova International, Inc. ("ENVA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ONDK shareholders will receive 0.092 ENVA shares and $0.12 in cash for each share of ONDK common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $1.76 based upon ENVA's September 1, 2020 closing price of $17.80. If you own MYOS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/on-deck-capital-inc/

Net Element, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Net Element, Inc. in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held electric vehicle company Mullen Technologies, Inc. ("Mullen"). Under the terms of the agreement, NETE's wholly owned subsidiary will merge with Mullen and, upon close of the merger, Mullen shareholders will own 85% of the combined company and NETE's former shareholders will own 15%. If you own NETE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/net-element-inc/

