WeissLaw LLP Reminds PFNX and PRNB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ("Ligand"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, the company's shareholders will receive $12.00 in cash and a one-time contingent value right of $2.00 in the event a predefined regulatory milestone is achieved by December 31, 2021, for each share of PFNX common stock that they own. If you own PFNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/pfenex-inc/

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES SEPTEMBER 25, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by French pharmaceutical company, Sanofi. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, PRNB shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash for each share of PRNB common stock that they own. If you own PRNB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/principia-biopharma-inc/

