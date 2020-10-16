WeissLaw LLP Reminds PIC, MNCL, and BMRG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held XL Hybrids, Inc. ("XL Fleet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PIC will acquire XL Fleet through a reverse merger that will result in XL Fleet becoming a publicly-listed company. The transaction implies an enterprise value of $1 billion for XL Fleet on a pro forma basis. If you own PIC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/pivotal-investment-corporation-ii/

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MNCL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MNCL) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held aviation aftermarket and services company AerSale Corp. ("AerSale"). The proposed transaction has an implied enterprise value of approximately $430 million, and will result in the newly-combined entity being renamed AerSale Corporation and trading publicly on the Nasdaq Stock Market. If you own MNCL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/monocle-acquisition-corp/

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE: BMRG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE: BMRG), in connection with the company's proposed merger with Eos Energy Storage LLC ("Eos"), a privately-held manufacturer of zinc hybrid cathode battery energy storage systems. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMRG will acquire Eos through a reverse merger that will result in Eos trading publicly on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker "EOSE." The proposed transaction has a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $550 million. If you own BMRG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/b-riley-principal-merger-corp-ii/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

https://weisslawllp.com

