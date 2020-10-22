WeissLaw LLP Reminds SRAC, OAC, WTRE, and CCX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Momentus Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SRAC will acquire Momentus through a reverse merger that will result in Momentus becoming a publicly-listed company. The transaction implies an equity value of $1.2 billion for Momentus. If you own SRAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/srac/

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Hims, Inc ("Hims"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OAC will acquire Hims through a reverse merger that will result in Hims becoming a publicly-traded company. The deal values the combined company at approximately $1.6 billion. If you own OAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/oac/

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Arch Capital Group Ltd. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WTRE's shareholders will receive $31.10 in cash for each WTRE share that they own. If you own WTRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/wtre/

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"). Under the terms of the agreement, CCX will acquire Skillsoft through a reverse merger that will result in Skillsoft becoming a publicly-traded company. Upon closing, Skillsoft will acquire Global Knowledge Training LLC for approximately $233 million, bringing the value of the entire transaction to nearly $1.5 billion. If you own CCX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ccx/

