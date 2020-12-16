WeissLaw LLP Reminds STND, PNM, FBM, and BMCH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Dollar Mutual Bancorp. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, STND shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of STND common stock that they own. If you own STND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/stnd/

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Avangrid, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PNM shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash for each share of PNM common stock that they own. If you own PNM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pnm/

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by American Securities LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FBM shareholders will receive only $19.25 in cash for each share of FBM common stock that they own. If you own FBM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/fbm/

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BMCH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BMCH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("BLDR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMCH stockholders will receive 1.3125 BLDR shares for each share of BMCH common stock they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $47.78 based upon BLDR's December 15, 2020 closing price of $36.40. If you own BMCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bmc-stock-holdings-inc/

