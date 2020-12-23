WeissLaw LLP Reminds TCP, TLRY, WORK, and GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of the limited partnership agreement, fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of TCP by TC Energy Corporation ("TRP"). Under the terms of the agreement, TCP unitholders will receive 0.70 TRP shares for each TCP unit they hold, representing implied per-unit consideration of $28.52 based upon TRP's December 22, 2020 closing price of $40.74. If you own TCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/TCP/

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Aphria Inc. ("Aphria"). Under the terms of the agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 TLRY shares for each Aphria share they own. At closing, TLRY shareholders own only approximately 38% of the combined company. If you own TLRY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/TLRY/

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by salesforce.com, inc. ("Salesforce"). Under the terms of the agreement, WORK shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each share of WORK that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $44.73 based upon Salesforce's December 22, 2020 closing price of $231.17. If you own WORK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/work/

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINKBANCORP"). Under the terms of the agreement, GNBF shareholders may elect to receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each GNBF share they own. If you own GNBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnbf/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

