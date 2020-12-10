WeissLaw LLP Reminds WORK, FBM and STND Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by salesforce.com, inc. ("Salesforce"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each share of Slack common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $44.47 based upon Salesforce's December 8, 2020 closing price of $227.86. If you own WORK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/work/

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by American Securities LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FBM shareholders will receive $19.25 in cash for each share of FBM common stock that they own. WeissLaw's investigation concerns (i) whether FBM's majority owner LSF9 Cypress Parent 2 LLC, an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, owning 52.3% of FBM's common stock agreed to the transaction to secure unique benefits for itself not shared by FBM's public shareholders, (ii) whether FBM's committee of the board that approved the transaction ("Special Committee") was truly independent (as required by law) and acted in the best interest of FBM's public shareholders in agreeing to the transaction, (iii) whether the Special Committee was fully informed as to the value of FBM, and (iv) whether all information regarding the sales process undertaken by the board and financial analyses supporting the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to FBM's public shareholders. If you own FBM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/fbm/

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Dollar Mutual Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, STND shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of STND common stock. If you own STND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/stnd/

