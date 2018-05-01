WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

WeissLaw is investigating whether RMP's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $25.00 per RMP share, or $6.34 more than the per-share consideration. Moreover, the $18.62 per-share consideration is $7.52, or nearly 30%, less than RMP's 52-week high of $26.18.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether RMP shareholders will obtain their fair and proportionate share of the Company's continued success and growth prospects. If you own RMP shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

