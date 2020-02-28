WeissLaw LLP: Southwest Airlines Co. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, California and Georgia, announces an investigation of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) ("Southwest," or the "Company").

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws by Southwest's Board of Directors. On February 11, 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General issued a report detailing serious concerns with the Company's safety operations. Specifically, the OIG Report found that: Southwest flies aircraft with serious safety concerns, including incorrect and non-compliant weight balance calculations; the Company's process for ensuring that its aircraft adhere to U.S. airworthiness standards contains serious gaps; and the Company operated more than 150,000 flights on 24 aircraft with confirmed safety deficiencies, putting as many as 17.2 million passengers at risk.

Additionally, certain FAA officials expressed concern over Southwest's safety culture, noting that Southwest's management is very skilled in using "diversion, distraction, and power" with FAA inspectors so that the Company gets what it wants, even bypassing the local oversight office when there is a disagreement and going directly to FAA Headquarters.

