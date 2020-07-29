WeissLaw LLP: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, California and Georgia, announces an investigation of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) ("Tactile Systems," or the "Company").

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws by Tactile Systems' Board of Directors. Notably, in June, OSS Research issued a report alleging that a kickback scheme was the likely true source of Tactile Systems' growth. The Report further alleged that Medicare has launched an audit regarding the Company's practices.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Tactile Systems' Board breached its fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders by making materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose information with regard to the Company's operations to the Tactile Systems shareholders.

